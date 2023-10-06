BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BCBP

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.65. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $20.22.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 25.59%. Analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 127,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 106,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 309.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 37.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 212,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,370 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.