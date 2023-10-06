BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 399,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $838,028.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,716,236.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $838,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,716,236.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,541. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

