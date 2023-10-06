Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,018.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,098.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,818.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $122,125,174.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.