Brian Chesky Sells 30,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total value of $4,096,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,668,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,975,838.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.9 %

ABNB stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.92. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Melius began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 214.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 50.8% in the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,467,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,688,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

