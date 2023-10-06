Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $278.44 million, a PE ratio of -106.44 and a beta of 1.75. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 0.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently -850.00%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

