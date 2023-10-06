Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.08.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group
Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $278.44 million, a PE ratio of -106.44 and a beta of 1.75. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $16.40.
Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 0.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently -850.00%.
Bridge Investment Group Company Profile
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
