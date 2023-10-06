Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,298 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 168,160 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 120,077 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 95,393 shares during the period.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
EFT stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
