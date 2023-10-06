Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,266 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $563.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

