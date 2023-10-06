Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Illumina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $139.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.53. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.37 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.