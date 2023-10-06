Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.4% during the second quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $1,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $6,561,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $111.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average is $130.49. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.04 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

