Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 787.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rambus by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,772 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,795,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 14,267.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after acquiring an additional 709,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Rambus Stock Up 0.2 %

RMBS opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

