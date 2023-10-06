Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $74.48.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.