Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC boosted its position in State Street by 2.2% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in State Street by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in State Street by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in State Street by 0.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Bank of America decreased their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

