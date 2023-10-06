Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after buying an additional 733,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $150,233,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after buying an additional 293,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $451.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,236,206.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $4,046,792.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,202,315.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at $545,236,206.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $42,841,149. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

