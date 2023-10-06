Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $904,000 Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $73.77 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

