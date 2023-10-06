Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $977,000 Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Livent by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Livent by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Livent by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Livent by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price target on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Profile

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.