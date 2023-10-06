Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $991,000 Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Geron worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Geron by 3,730.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 10,687,554 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,602,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 4,315.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 7,958,208 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the first quarter worth approximately $15,416,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Geron by 29.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after buying an additional 5,845,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.84. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,007.78% and a negative return on equity of 84.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

