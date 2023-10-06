Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,803 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 15.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.37 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

