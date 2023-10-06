Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Easterly Government Properties worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after buying an additional 67,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after buying an additional 80,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

DEA opened at $11.22 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.57%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

