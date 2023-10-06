Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 51.7% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $546,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IBDU opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

