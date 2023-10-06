Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $892,000 in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.21% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGLD. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 150,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:IGLD opened at $17.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Cuts Dividend

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1277 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

