Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $896,000 in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPBO. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,676,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,054 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPBO opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

