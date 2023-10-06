Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,648,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 31,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $1,737,810.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,166,958.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 31,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $1,737,810.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,166,958.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $274,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,426. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

