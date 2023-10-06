Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,310 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Uniti Group worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNIT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Uniti Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.37. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading

