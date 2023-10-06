Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,124 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.50.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $211,329.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $211,329.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $517,297 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

