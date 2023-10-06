Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,773,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,876,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,111,000 after buying an additional 1,232,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,794,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after buying an additional 393,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 496,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.71. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $52.72 and a fifty-two week high of $112.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.5119 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

