Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 62,904 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4,808.4% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 160,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $61.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

