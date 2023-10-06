Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,228 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

