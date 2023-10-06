Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,018 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,124.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $808,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $184.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

