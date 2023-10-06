Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,754 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $88.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $679.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $102.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.17.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

