Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 775 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMHY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000.

Shares of BATS:EMHY opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $51.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

