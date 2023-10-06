Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCBG

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capital City Bank Group

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,268.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 336.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.