Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 323.39% and a negative net margin of 309.05%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 138,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.