Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CARA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 410.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.82%. The business had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,009.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 610,395 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 631,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 588,842 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 998,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 512,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1,120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 398,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

