Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.05

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $4.99. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 614 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPCAY
Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Down 1.0 %
About Cathay Pacific Airways
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, cargo terminal, and aircraft engineering services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cathay Pacific Airways
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- Trading Halts Explained
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.