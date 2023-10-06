Christopher S. Holland Sells 16,300 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jabil Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JBL opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average is $98.65.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBL

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.