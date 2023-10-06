Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Northland Securities downgraded Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.41. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

