CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 614 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 202,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 180,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.2% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $174.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.47.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Get Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.