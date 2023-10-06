Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $74.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.68. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $177,916.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $85,165.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,469.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $177,916.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,442.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,854 shares of company stock worth $13,344,840. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

