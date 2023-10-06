Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $67,300.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $67,300.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,243 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $295,355.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,073,520.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,981 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,107,000 after buying an additional 478,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,294,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,202,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,363,000 after buying an additional 61,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,588,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,135,000 after buying an additional 42,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

