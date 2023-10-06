Dash Acquisitions Inc. Sells 2,990 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,161 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 10.0% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $319.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.