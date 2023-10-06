David C. Bernstein Sells 13,814 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.9 %

Airbnb stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.77.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

