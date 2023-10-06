Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

DCPH opened at $12.48 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $983.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.90% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $37,304.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

