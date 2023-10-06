Dev Ittycheria Sells 4,567 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,563,740.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,334,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDB opened at $336.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $439.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 79.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

