DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

DLocal Trading Down 1.6 %

DLO stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Stories

