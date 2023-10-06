Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 202,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 180,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.2% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average of $177.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

