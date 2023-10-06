Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 962 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 16,638.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.47.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

