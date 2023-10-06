Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $319.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.01. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

