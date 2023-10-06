FDx Advisors Inc. Has $48.57 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 153,340 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners dropped their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $319.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

