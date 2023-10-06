Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after buying an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,133,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,205 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,640,000 after buying an additional 1,555,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

