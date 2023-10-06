First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAF. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First American Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

First American Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 91.77%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.